Start times released for first two games of ALDS between Indians and Astros

Posted 12:30 pm, October 2, 2018

Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians looks on in the first inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 11, 2018 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– We’ve already known the opponent and the dates, but we now have the start times for two games of the American League Division Series.

The Indians take on the Astros in Game 1 on Friday at 2:05 p.m. in Houston. Game 2 is Saturday at 4:37 p.m.

The times have not been announced for the remaining ALDS games.

Game 3: Oct. 8 at Progressive Field
Game 4: Oct. 9 at Progressive Field*
Game 5: Oct. 11 at Minute Maid Park*

*If necessary.

