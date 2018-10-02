× Start times released for first two games of ALDS between Indians and Astros

CLEVELAND– We’ve already known the opponent and the dates, but we now have the start times for two games of the American League Division Series.

The Indians take on the Astros in Game 1 on Friday at 2:05 p.m. in Houston. Game 2 is Saturday at 4:37 p.m.

The times have not been announced for the remaining ALDS games.

Game 3: Oct. 8 at Progressive Field

Game 4: Oct. 9 at Progressive Field*

Game 5: Oct. 11 at Minute Maid Park*

*If necessary.

