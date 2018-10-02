Show Info: October 2, 2018
Tasty bacon
The Pork Chop Shop shows off different flavors of bacon and ways to prepare it.
http://westsidemarket.org/vendor/the-pork-chop-shop/
Update your home without the cost
ReStore is the place to go to renovate your kitchen and other areas of your home and not break your budget.
https://clevelandhabitat.org/restore/
Enjoy fall in Cleveland
Kristen Jantonio from Destination Cleveland share the best ways to enjoy the fall season in Northeast Ohio.
www.ThisIsCleveland.com
Craft hard cider
Enjoy a fresh, adult beverage perfect for fall.
http://redheadciderhouse.com/
Relax and help beat cancer
NamaSlay Cancer is a special yoga event for patients, survivors and caregivers.
Soul Stretch Yoga- NamaSlay Cancer
6:30pm Friday, October 5th
Avon Oaks Country Club
$5 donation
www.soulstretchmobileyoga.com
The Furniture Brothers
Paul and Jason Cirino stop by to talk about their brand new Cleveland Furniture Company locations and a special sale happening this weekend.
www.clevelandfurniturecompany.com
Lakeview Cemetery
A longtime landmark in Cleveland that’s full of history and brings peace to visitors.
https://lakeviewcemetery.com/
Cutting-edge pain treatment options
Ohio Therapy Centers offers a new Regenerative Therapy treatment option for those suffering from chronic pain.
www.ohiotherapycenters.com
Honest and tasty fruit snacks
Peaceful Fruits aren’t just good for your body and the world, they taste good too!
www.peacefulfruits.com