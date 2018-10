× Sagamore Hills police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio — Sagamore Hills police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway/missing teen.

Police say Starla Adams, 16, was last seen at her home on September 29 at 10:30 p.m. She was discovered missing at 8:15 a.m. the next morning.

Starla is described as 6′ and about 140 lbs.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to please callĀ Sgt.Rice at 330-468-3515 or 330-468-0900.