Quiet day after the storms

The tornado that took a roof off of a Conneautville, PA, nursing home was confirmed by a NWS Storm Survey Team as an EF-2 tornado. More information will come on Wednesday as the team assesses more of the details, such as path length. The team ran out of daylight and will resume the assessment on Wednesday. Stay tuned.

The thunderstorms have moved out of the area so everyone in the FOX 8 viewing area can rest easy for a little bit.

Wednesday will generally be very quiet. Another round of showers and a few thunderstorms may approach Thursday.

Temperatures will remain above average this week.

