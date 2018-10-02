× Quicken Loans Arena back open for Justin Timberlake concert: What you need to know

CLEVELAND– Quicken Loans Arena has been closed since the Cavaliers season ended in June.

On Tuesday, it will host Justin Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods” Tour, the first event since the massive, two-year renovation project began. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The construction at the Q is ongoing so things will look a little different to fans.

Here’s what you need to know before you go:

Traffic:

Huron Road is reduced to two lanes during non-event times. During events, both lanes will convert to one-way directional traffic.

Prior to events, beginning at the Ontario Street/Huron Road intersection, the two lanes will only enter onto Huron Road traveling eastbound towards the Gateway East Garage.

After every event, the two lanes will be dedicated to westbound traffic only.

Parking:

Limited parking is available in the Gateway East Garage.

Entrances:

There are six entrances. All, except for the NW Ceremonial Entrance, are ADA accessible.

• RTA Walkway Entrance: Located on west side of The Q facing Ontario St. can be accessed street level or by those using the RTA Walkway. This entrance is also an ADA drop off location.

• Ceremonial Entrance: Located on the northwest side of The Q and can be accessed via crosswalk on Huron Rd. (Temporarily not an ADA accessible entrance.)

• North Arcade Huron Rd. Entrance: Located on the northeast side of The Q and can be accessed via crosswalk on Huron Rd. A wheelchair ramp is constructed for this entrance.

• Gateway East Garage Bridge: Can be accessed off Level 3 of the garage elevators.

• South East Entrance: Newly created temporary entrance located on the east side of The Q past the Cavaliers Team Shop.

• South Entrance: Located across from Gateway Plaza facing Progressive Field.