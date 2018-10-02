Police still investigating Ohio City shooting; 2 men, 1 woman injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Police are still investigating after three people were shot in Ohio City Monday night.

Police were called to West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue at 9 p.m. to reports that two men and one women were shot.

The preliminary investigation indicates that two men engaged in a fight. One of the men got a gun from a car, came back and fired upon the other man and a woman.

All three were taken to the hospital.

Sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team the woman was grazed in the side of the head; one of the men was shot in the chest. The suspected shooter was shot in the face.

One person was arrested at the scene, according to sources.

A witness who said he was having dinner at a nearby restaurant heard the gunshots. He called 911. From what he said he witnessed, it appeared the exchange was between two men and the woman may have somehow got caught in the crossfire.

