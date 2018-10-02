× Police: Massillon woman passed out at the wheel with kids in car

MASSILLON, Ohio– A Massillon woman is facing charges after police say they found her passed out at the wheel with two children in the car.

Officers arrived at the scene at 3rd Street NE and Federal Avenue in Massillon at about 8 p.m. Monday.

Police said they conducted a field sobriety test on Diane Triplett, 38, and placed her under arrest. There were wrappers for illegal narcotics inside the vehicle, according to the police report.

Two young children were crying in the backseat.

Triplett was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and endangering children.