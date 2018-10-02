More than 100 cats seized from Seven Hills home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio-- Sitting in the back of a Seven Hills Police cruiser, 75-year-old Dennis Glendenning began yelling to share his story while several large truckloads of cats were taken from his home by the Animal Protective League.

"They're saying the cats were sick and yes, I have sick cats, but I've got 20 cages that I keep sick cats in," said Dennis Glendenning through the bars in the cruiser. "Then they come out and say the house has a disease in it so they're taking them all."

Glendenning said his animal rescue, Lucky's Angels Cat Rescue has been in operation for several decades.

Tuesday afternoon the cats were taken out of the home in cardboard boxes, and loaded into APL vans and trucks.

An APL spokesperson said they served a warrant at the Crossview Road home, but could not specifically comment about the ongoing investigation.