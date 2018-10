Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing individuals with their loved ones.

Jeffrey Lewis, 58, was last seen Sept. 3 on West 37th Street and Erin Avenue in Cleveland. He left home driving a 2009 Pontiac Vibe and never returned. Jeffrey has a tattoo on his arm and was last seen wearing white shorts and a blue shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland detectives at 216-623-5262.

