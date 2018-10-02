Man wanted for carjacking woman moments after getting out of jail is captured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Authorities have arrested an "armed and dangerous" suspect who is accused of carjacking a woman just moments after getting out of jail.

The U.S. Marshals said members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested Sean Vanderlin Tuesday night.

Vanderlin was wanted by the Fairview Park Police Department for aggravated robbery.

The 32-year-old was released from jail on September 27; that's when, police said, he walked about 1,000 feet, then pulled a knife on a woman and demanded her car. He got away with her SUV. She was not injured.

Authorities said they spotted Vanderlin Tuesday near the intersection of W. 25th Street and Denison Ave.

They tried to arrest him there; however, they said the suspect evaded arrest by running away. Officers arrested him near the 2450 block of Denison Ave.

The arrest was the direct result of information provided by a tipster, according to U.S. Marshals.

