Fox Recipe Box: Overnight Oats

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Overnight oats is a recipe that is easy to make and is ready to eat first thing in the morning.

It's healthy and delicious and Fox 8's Wayne Dawson learned more about the nutritious breakfast idea from Beth Bennett. Beth is Director of Nutrition and Exercise at The Gathering Place.

The Gathering Place is a great resource for anyone touched by cancer. You can click here to learn more about the programs offered at both the East and West side locations.

Pumpkin Pie Overnight Oats

Author: Lacey Baier of A Sweet Pea Chef

Ingredients

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

2 tbsp plain greek yogurt

1/4 cup organic pumpkin puree

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 tbsp pure maple syrup

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

3/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

Toppings: chopped pecans, pepitas, and/or cinnamon

Instructions

Combine the rolled oats, unsweetened almond milk, plain greek yogurt, organic pumpkin puree, chia seeds, pure maple syrup, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, and stir to combine. Seal the container (mason jars work great) or cover with plastic wrap. Place in fridge for 4-6 hours, preferably overnight. Overnight oats can be eaten cold or reheated in microwave for 1-2 minutes if you prefer it heated. When you’re ready to eat, just top with crushed pecans and cinnamon.

Nutrition Facts

Pumpkin Pie Overnight Oats

Amount Per Serving (1 g)

Calories 349 Calories from Fat 90

% Daily Value*

Total Fat 10g 15%

Saturated Fat 1.1g 6%

Cholesterol 4.8mg 2%

Sodium 112.3mg 5%

Total Carbohydrates 49.1g 16%

Dietary Fiber 12.6g 50%