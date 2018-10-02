× Former Browns player Isaiah Crowell gets interesting endorsement deal after ‘wipe’ celebration

NEW YORK— Jets running back, and former Browns player Isaiah Crowell has been fined $13,369 by the NFL for his crude touchdown celebration in Cleveland.

After scoring a touchdown against his former team on Sept. 20, Crowell took the football and wiped it against his rear end before firing it into the stands. It made for a viral moment from New York’s loss to previously winless Cleveland, and earned Crowell a scolding from coach Todd Bowles.

The news isn’t all bad for Crowell, who landed a promotional deal with Dude Wipes — a company that sells a toilet paper substitute for men.

A wipe to remember. We’ve got you covered @IsaiahCrowell34 pic.twitter.com/8T2kszji4o — DUDE Wipes (@DUDEwipes) October 2, 2018

