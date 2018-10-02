Former Browns player Isaiah Crowell gets interesting endorsement deal after ‘wipe’ celebration

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 20: Isaiah Crowell #20 of the New York Jets celebrates his touchdown with Spencer Long #61 and Jordan Leggett #86 of the New York Jets during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. Crowell was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the play. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

NEW YORK— Jets running back, and former Browns player Isaiah Crowell has been fined $13,369 by the NFL for his crude touchdown celebration in Cleveland.

After scoring a touchdown against his former team on Sept. 20, Crowell took the football and wiped it against his rear end before firing it into the stands. It made for a viral moment from New York’s loss to previously winless Cleveland, and earned Crowell a scolding from coach Todd Bowles.

The news isn’t all bad for Crowell, who landed a promotional deal with Dude Wipes — a company that sells a toilet paper substitute for men.

