Fight over cell phone reportedly led to Ohio City shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A shooting that led to three people being injured in Ohio City Monday started after an argument over a cell phone, according to police reports.

It all started in the area of West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue at around 9 p.m. when police were called to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, a 66-year-old man, identified as the shooter, was found on the ground bleeding severely from the head. A 36-year-old woman was found shot in the forehead, and a 34-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his right arm and left chest.

They were all taken to the hospital. The two men were treated and released. The woman remains in critical condition at MetroHealth Medical Center.

The 36-year-old female victim said before the shooting that the 34-year-old male victim was upset because his girlfriend broke up with him and because he lost his cell phone. She said an argument then ensued involving the alleged shooter, who, at one point, pulled a knife. The 34-year-old male gunshot victim also punched another 34-year-old male in the mouth during the course of the fight.

The alleged shooter then left the scene and came back with a gun.

Some at the scene tried to get the gun away from him, and one threw a metal chair at him. During the course of the scuffle, the female victim and the 34-year-old male victim were shot. The shooter reportedly also accidentally shot himself in the face, according to police.

The 66-year-old alleged gunman was arrested on charges including of felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing justice.

The 34-year-old who was punched also faces a charge of obstructing official business after reportedly refusing to talk to police.

