× Elyria fatal shooting

ELYRIA, Ohio— Elyria police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment Monday evening.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of West River Road around 6 p.m. for a man down in the parking lot.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who was identified as 20 year old Zachary Mason, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers performed CPR until he could be transported to University Hospitals Elyria, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives believe Mr. Mason was shot inside the building on the second floor then made his way outside to the parking lot.

Police say this is an on-going investigation and no arrests have been made at this time, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Elyria Police Department at 440-323-3302.