Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Catholic Diocese says it will release more names of priests removed from ministry.

Since 2002, the Diocese has maintained a website that contains the names of all priests removed from their positions due to allegations of abuse.

Now, a spokesperson says the Diocese will add more names to the list; namely, those accused and removed prior to 2002.

The move would make Cleveland the fourth Catholic Diocese in Ohio to publish such a list.

Read more, here.