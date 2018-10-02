× Cavs start preseason with win in Boston

BOSTON — It was game one of the post-LeBron era for the Wine and Gold Tuesday night.

The Cavaliers took on the Kyrie-less Celtics in Boston.

Kevin Love came out firing. He reached double digits before anyone else. Love finished the game with 17 points.

Collin “Young Bull” Sexton had 15 points in his preseason debut.

The Cavs beat the Celtics, 102-95.

Up next: The Cavs are at home Saturday.

