Brunswick City Schools get ‘Stop the Bleed’ kits in event of shooting, other emergency

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – Brunswick City Schools classrooms and school buses will be getting kits with supplies to help stop bleeding during emergencies.

More than 700 "Stop the Bleed" kits, baggies containing instructions, gloves, tourniquets and gauze, will be placed in locations throughout the district this month.

“The idea popped into my head when someone said, 'Let's arm teachers' and I said , 'Let's give teachers tourniquets instead,'” said Brunswick Fire Chief James Baird. “Basically, all you do is stretch it, wrap it and tie it, and it controls the bleeding.”

Baird said the kits will be accessible for use during emergencies, including a potential school shooting. He said in the 4 to 5 minutes it can take first responders to get to a school, a child could die of bleeding.

“If someone has cut an artery and is bleeding severely, there's a very limited time frame in which intervention can help,” Baird said. “A tourniquet in the presence of severe bleeding will save a life.”

Southwest General Hospital donated $1,200 in supplies for the kits, which were assembled by volunteers.

"To help make sure that when people come into our emergency rooms, that they’re in as good a condition as possible,” said Albert Matyas, Vice President of Ambulatory Operations and Business Development at Southwest General Hospital.

This month, the kits will be placed in safety buckets already in classrooms that contain gear to help during school shootings.

Staff will be trained on how to use the tourniquets, according to Brunswick City Schools Community Relations Coordinator Amy Rutledge.

“Safety is our number one priority and having these in the classroom is just a way for us to be proactive,” Rutledge said. “We hope that as a district, we never get into a situation where we have to use them.”

Matyas said kits are currently being assembled for use in the Olmsted Falls City Schools. Several other districts are considering them as well, he said.