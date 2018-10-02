× Body of Ohio woman who was hiking in Great Smoky Mountains National Park found

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The body of an Ohio woman who was hiking in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was found on Tuesday.

The national park tweeted the tragic update. It said search crews located the body of Susan Clements Tuesday afternoon, two miles west of the Clingmans Dome parking area and 3/4 miles south of the Appalachian Trail.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of Ms. Clements. Thanks to everyone that participated in the search,” the park wrote.

Mitzie Sue “Susan” Clements, 53, of Cleves, Ohio, was hiking with her daughter when they were separated. She was last seen on September 25.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is on the border of North Carolina and Tennessee.

35.595058 -82.551487