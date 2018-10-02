Akron police: Multiple people taken to hospital after truck crashes into police cruiser, school bus

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police said several people were injured Monday night in a crash between a truck, a police cruiser and a school bus.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. near North Broadway and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

According to witnesses, police said it appears the driver of the truck ran a red light and struck the police cruiser, which was passing through the intersection; the truck then struck the school bus.

The officer in the cruiser and several students on the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, students were members of the volleyball team at Buchtel Community Learning Center.

The driver of the truck and the truck’s passenger were said to be okay.

It’s unclear at this time if the driver of the truck will be charged.