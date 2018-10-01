Weather: Above average temps with mix of clouds and sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures remain above average with highs in the mid 70’s. Expect a sun/cloud mix through the afternoon.

Our next shot of showers comes into play Monday night into Tuesday. There is the risk of thunderstorms that may turn strong to severe…stay tuned as we get closer. Temperatures will remain above average this week.

Here is our FOX 8 Hour Forecast:



FYI…We’re losing 2-3 minutes of daylight per day heading into October! The fall foliage will show increasing doses of color as the days stream by…It’s the diminution of daylight and not the cooler temperatures the instigate the color change. Make sure to send us your pics as the leaves change!