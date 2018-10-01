TMZ: Cardi B to turn herself into police after allegedly ordering attack on bartenders

[ooyala player_id=”5ad2430a6c834c5c8e689c5051da367e” auto=”true” width=”1920″ height=”1080″ pcode=”dueTgyOkrp5s6wAICfuw1hxAsvcj” code=”J3eTZjZzE6bdshMpWra3IC_oCiU9dDFf”

Rapper Cardi B is expected to turn herself into police Monday in connection with a strip club fight, TMZ reports.

TMZ reports that Cardi will be charged with allegedly ordering an attack on two bartenders at a strip club in Queens, NY.

Cardi was at the strip club performing at the time.

The two bartenders, who were sisters, were both hurt but refused medical attention.

Cardi will likely be charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, TMZ reports.

Cardi B was just recently involved in an altercation with Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party.

A witness said Minaj was finishing up a conversation with someone when Cardi B tried to attack her, but Minaj’s security guards intervened.

Video circulating on social media shows Cardi B lunging toward someone and being held back at Harper’s Bazaar Icons party. It also shows her throwing one of her shoes at Minaj.

Read more here.