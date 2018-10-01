Strongsville police collect 1,305 boxes of crayons

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio– The Strongsville Police Department was collecting crayons to donate to patients at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

It’s part of the “Help Me Color a Rainbow” Project, which was started by a girl named Ella two years ago.

While she was a patient at the hospital in 2016, Ella was disappointed to learn there were not enough crayons for the children there. Now that she’s feeling better, Ella collects crayons to provide a little much-needed fun to young patients, especially those who are unable to leave their rooms.

The Strongsville dispatch center started gathering boxes last month and ended up with 1,305 total.

Ella’s goal is to deliver 1,000 boxes of crayons to every children’s hospital in the United States and 5,000 boxes to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

More info on the crayon collection here