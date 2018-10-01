× Statewide endangered missing adult alert issued for Newark man

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A statewide endangered missing adult alert has been issued for a Licking County man.

John J. Deering, 60, left his home in Newark at around noon Saturday.

He is driving a black 2002 Silverado 2500HD with license plate GUF5780. He is reportedly ill and is on dialysis treatments. He does not have his medication.

Deering is described as being 5’1″ tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-693-9171 or 911.

