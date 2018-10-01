× Show Info: October 1, 2018

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

10777 Northfield Rd., Northfield 44067

330.908.7625

www.hrrnp.com

Dream Interpreter

Spiritual Counselor, Cindy Summer, joins New Day Cleveland to decode your dreams.

https://www.cindysummer.com/

Danny Coughlin

Author and FOX 8 TV personality, Danny Coughlin, shares a few of his most interesting stories. To purchase one of Danny’s books, visit Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Lets-Have-Another-Dan-Coughlin/dp/1938441818

Upcoming Live Nation shows

Barry Gabel, SVP of Marketing of Live Nation, shares a few of the more anticipated fall shows coming to Hard Rock Live! And The Q.

www.livenation.com

Affordable Fall Décor

Decorating for fall doesn’t have to break the bank. Amy Vartenuk from Rough Diamond Staging shares some amazing ideas.

330.238.7650 – 891 Moe Drive, Suite D, Akron 44310

https://www.roughdiamondstaging.com/