Show Info: October 1, 2018

Dream Interpreter
Spiritual Counselor, Cindy Summer, joins New Day Cleveland to decode your dreams.
https://www.cindysummer.com/
Danny Coughlin
Author and FOX 8 TV personality, Danny Coughlin, shares a few of his most interesting stories. To purchase one of Danny’s books, visit Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Lets-Have-Another-Dan-Coughlin/dp/1938441818
Upcoming Live Nation shows
Barry Gabel, SVP of Marketing of Live Nation, shares a few of the more anticipated fall shows coming to Hard Rock Live! And The Q.
www.livenation.com
Affordable Fall Décor
Decorating for fall doesn’t have to break the bank. Amy Vartenuk from Rough Diamond Staging shares some amazing ideas.
330.238.7650 – 891 Moe Drive, Suite D, Akron 44310
https://www.roughdiamondstaging.com/