× Public Square now has free public Wi-Fi

CLEVELAND– Public Square in downtown Cleveland now has free public Wi-Fi.

The high-speed service in the 6.5-acre park is provided by Everstream and ForeFront Technologies, two local companies.

“We’re confident that this new technology will enhance the experience for future guests and event promoters. These new services allow The Group Plan to continue our mission to better connect people who live in Cleveland or visit our city.” said Dustin Wadsworth, director of digital marketing, Public Square Programming and Operations, in a news release on Monday.

Public Square, which boasts more than 150,000 annual guests, is host to programs like food truck Tuesdays. On Saturday, it will be the site of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event.