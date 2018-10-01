New fallout from a deadly crash that included a daring rescue caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I-Team is tracking new fallout from a deadly crash that also included a daring rescue caught on police video.

Jurron Brown is now going to prison for ten years.

Investigators say he caused the crash in April that killed Shaliyah Price. It could have been worse if not for heroic actions of Cleveland Police Fourth District officers. They battled smoke and flames to rescue others. One survivor was left paralyzed.

Brown ran a stop sign in a stolen car on Cleveland’s southeast side speeding at an estimated 90 mph.

Monday, he faced a judge and the family of the woman killed.

Brown said, "I'd like to apologize to the family." He added, "I know there's nothing I could do to bring her back. But I wish it was me that could take her place."

Price died just days after turning 21. Her mother and father asked for the maximum sentence: 15 years.

Judge Brendan Sheehan gave Brown 10 years in prison. The judge considered Brown had no felony record until now.

Meantime, the judge asked, "What were you thinking going 90 miles an hour?" Ultimately, Brown answered, "I wasn't thinking…”

While the woman killed couldn’t be saved, Cleveland Fourth District officers could be seen on video smashing car windows, dodging flames and even picking up a garden hose on the spot to rescue others.

A police supervisor said shortly after the incident that he would recommend several officers for awards for risking their lives.