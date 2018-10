Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing individuals with their loved ones.

Yarimar Abreu, 17, was last seen on West 45th Street in Cleveland.

That was Sept. 16 of this year. She is 5'2" tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police suspect she's with her adult boyfriend. His name is Mikail Rodriquez.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. VanBuren with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-2541.

