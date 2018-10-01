× Marshals seek man accused of carjacking woman at knifepoint

CLEVELAND– The U.S. Marshals are still searching for the man accused of carjacking a woman in Fairview Park at knifepoint.

Sean Vanderlin, 32, of Cleveland is wanted for aggravated robbery.

Fairview Park police arrested him on possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday and he was released the next day after posting bond. Police said he walked about 1,000 feet then pulled a knife on a woman and demanded her car.

Vanderlin got away with her SUV. The woman was not injured.

Marshals said Vanderlin is 5 foot 6 and weighs 160 pounds. His last known address is on West 105th Street in Cleveland.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Vanderlin is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text the word “WANTED” with the tip to 847411. Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

