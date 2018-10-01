Manziel in letter to Mayfield: ‘I hope you own the moment’

They were both Heisman trophy winners. They were both drafted by the Cleveland Browns.

But that is where the similarities between former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield end, Manziel said in a letter he wrote to Mayfield.

Manziel wrote the letter for ESPN.

Here’s what he wrote:

“Dear Baker, if there’s one thing you already know, one thing that everybody already knows, you and I are not the same person. No matter how many people try to compare us, even before the same team drafted us, we know we are never fully defined by the way we play, or the uniform we wear. What I do know is this: life’s experiences are the best teachers. Through all the good days you’ll encounter over your career there, you’ll undoubtedly face some tough ones as well. Through all the good and the bad, stay close to your family, and more so, continue to be you. That’s what’s taken you from a walk-on to a Heisman trophy winner to a first-round draft pick. Related Story

‘We want Baker to shut the graveyard down’. Local family adds Mayfield tombstone to Brown’s QB graveyard Beyond all that, Baker, I simply want to wish you all the success that you deserve. I hope you don’t take a single day, a single snap, for granted. I hope you own the moment, and give the Browns fans every bit of happiness that they deserve. Your friend, Johnny Manziel.”

It’s unclear if Mayfield has seen the letter.

Manziel’s career with the Browns was short-lived. He is currently playing for the Montreal Alouettes in the CFL.