Man charged in deadly Ashtabula County shooting

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A man was charged for a shooting in Ashtabula County that left one person dead.

Kevin D. Kettlewood, 47, of Madison, faces one count of voluntary manslaughter.

Ashtabula County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a house on West Prospect Road Friday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the victim, 47-year-old Terry W. Benson Jr., on the ground with a gunshot wound. Kettlewood was still at the scene and was taken into custody.

The case remains under investigation.

Kettlewood was arraigned in Ashtabula Municipal Court on Monday. He’s been held in the Ashtabula County Jail on $25,000 bond.