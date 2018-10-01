× Investigators determine Lorain schools threat is year old

LORAIN, Ohio– Police determined a threatening message about Lorain City Schools circulating on social media is about a year old.

School district officials learned of the vague post on Snapchat last week and contacted police. The threat did not name a special school.

On Monday, the Lorain City School District said the police department discovered the message was originally posted about a year ago and there was no credible source.

“Recently, the “Snap” has resurfaced, and has been used to disrupt educational learning environments across the country,” the district said in a letter to parents.

The district also reminded students that telecommunications harassment is against the law.