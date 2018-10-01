Gwyneth Paltrow subtly confirms she’s married

With a subtle photo, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed she’s married.

A day after the actress and Goop founder reportedly tied the knot with television producer Brad Falchuk in a star-studded ceremony in the Hamptons, the couple posted a photo of themselves holding hands and wearing matching gold wedding bands.

Paltrow, 46, did not caption the photo.

“It was gorgeous — the most beautiful wedding I’ve ever seen,” Paltrow’s mother, Blythe Danner, told photographers on Sunday, according to People.

Paltrow announced her engagement to Falchuk in Goop magazine’s January issue, in which she described him as the “man I was meant to be with.”

“Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be,” she said of their relationship. “I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”

This is Paltrow’s second marriage.

She and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin were married for 11 years before splitting in 2014. In announcing their separation, Paltrow coined the phrase “consciously uncoupled,” which continues to be something of an internet punchline.

Paltrow and Martin had two children together, Apple and Moses.

Falchuk, 47, also has two children from a previous marriage.

The newlyweds first met in 2010 on the set of “Glee,” which Falchuk co-created and on which Paltrow guest starred.