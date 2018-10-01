High school football player in Georgia dies after injury during game

ZEBULON, Ga. – A Pike County High School football player who was injured during a game Friday night has passed away.

Dylan Thomas, 17, a linebacker on the team, suffered a head injury during the game against Greenville High School.

He was airlifted from the field and taken to Grady Hospital in Atlanta where he passed away Sunday night.

According to CBS News, Thomas’ uncle, Nick Burgess, said he was hit in the second quarter of the game and collapsed. He was reportedly taken for surgery to relieve brain swelling and was in a coma.

Burgess remembered his nephew in a heartbreaking post on Facebook. He was “the one that was the golden child in the family and really brought the family together. The one that had the biggest heart,” Burgess wrote.

Thomas’ friends and family gathered on the high school football field on Sunday as a show of support. A donation page has been set up on Facebook to assist the family.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.