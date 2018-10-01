Full list: Nearly 100 stores to be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018

The list is out!

Thanksgiving is right around the corner — and that means holiday shopping.

But if you like to shop on Thanksgiving, you’ll be out of luck at several stores this year.

BestBlackFriday.com has compiled a list of nearly 100 well-known national and regional retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018. In a press release, the website said it reached out to representatives from each store to confirm their closed status on Thanksgiving.

The list grow as the website confirms with more and more stores.

The list of stores that will be closed include:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Acme Tools

Allen Edmonds

American Girl

At Home

AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

Big 5 Sporting Goods

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Burlington

Christopher & Banks

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

dressbarn (majority of stores)

Fleet Farm

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Stores

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Music & Arts

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

P.C. Richard & Son

Patagonia

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

REI

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply Co.

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

