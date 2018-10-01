Full list: Nearly 100 stores to be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018

The list is out!
Thanksgiving is right around the corner — and that means holiday shopping.
But if you like to shop on Thanksgiving, you’ll be out of luck at several stores this year.
BestBlackFriday.com has compiled a list of nearly 100 well-known national and regional retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018. In a press release, the website said it reached out to representatives from each store to confirm their closed status on Thanksgiving.
The list grow as the website confirms with more and more stores.
The list of stores that will be closed include:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Acme Tools
- Allen Edmonds
- American Girl
- At Home
- AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- Christopher & Banks
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- dressbarn (majority of stores)
- Fleet Farm
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Stores
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Music & Arts
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Patagonia
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
