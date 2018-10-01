Driver on the loose after Brunswick high-speed chase caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK, Ohio-- The search for a Cleveland man who led Brunswick police on a dangerous chase continues.

The high-speed pursuit happened just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 27 when a Brunswick officer tried to pull over an SUV. It quickly became clear the driver had no intention of stopping.

The suspect pulled into a residential neighborhood and accelerates. At one point, it looked like officer would be able to box in the SUV, but the driver pulled around the cul-de-sac and drove across a lawn.

Police from Strongsville and Middleburg Heights joined the chase, which eventually exceeded speeds of 100 mph on the highway.

The SUV hit spike strips and drove down an embankment near the Bagley Road ramp to Interstate 71. Then, the two men inside bailed and made a run for it.

The passenger, 33-year-old Robert Littlejohn, of Maple Heights, was caught. Montese Thomas, 19, of Cleveland, got away on foot.

Brunswick police said they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the SUV, and Littlejohn had outstanding warrants for his arrest.