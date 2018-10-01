Crews continue search for missing Ohio woman in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

ASHEVILLE, N.C.– Crews continue to search the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for a missing 53-year-old Ohio woman.

Mitzie Sue “Susan” Clements, of Cleves, Ohio, at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 25 in the Clingmans Dome area. Clingmans Dome Road remained closed on Monday to allow for search vehicles.

More than 100 trained searchers are combing the area with the help of helicopters, drones and K-9 teams.

“This is unforgiving terrain, and we are working long hours to find Ms. Clements,” said Acting Chief Ranger Jared St. Clair. “We are extremely grateful for the rapid response by so many well-trained personnel and the generous support resources that our cooperators have dedicated to this search.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch at 1-888-653-0009.