WATCH LIVE: Cleveland police say 3 people shot in Ohio City

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are investigating the shooting of three people Monday night.

It happened on W 25th and Lorain.

Police say two males and one female were the victims of gunshot wounds. All of the victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Their conditions are not yet known.

A witness who said he was having dinner at a nearby restaurant heard the gunshots. He called 911. From what he said he witnessed, it appeared the exchange was between two men and the woman may have somehow got caught in the crossfire.

