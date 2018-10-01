Chance of showers, storms arriving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our next shot of showers and storms will arrive Tuesday. The high probability of precipitation does NOT imply an all-day rain, but that your chance of seeing a shower or thunderstorm in NE Ohio at some point in the day is high. There is a slight risk of strong thunderstorms in the afternoon, particularly along the Pennsylvania border.

Temperatures will remain above average this week.

Here is our FOX 8 Day Forecast:

FYI…We’re losing 2-3 minutes of daylight per day heading into October! The fall foliage will show increasing doses of color as the days stream by…It’s the diminution of daylight and not the cooler temperatures the instigate the color change.

