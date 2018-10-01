Bud Light now selling mini victory fridges to celebrate ‘greatest Browns win in recent history’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns lost to the Oakland Raiders Sunday. But fans are still celebrating the team’s first win in almost two years, which happened back on Sept. 20.

They’re buying their very own victory fridges.

Earlier this year, Bud Light unveiled Browns Victory fridges, which were stationed at bars across Cleveland.

The idea was that the moment the Browns secured a win, which would be their first one since Dec. 24, 2016, each fridge was to simultaneously unlock so fans can “enjoy the sweet taste of victory.” They unlocked on Sept. 20.

But now, Bud Light is actually selling two smaller versions of those fridges.

The fridges are both counter top sized. The smaller version can hold 40 or more cans of beer. The larger fridge can keep 100 or more cans cold.

The description states: “It’s an ice-cold reminder of the greatest Browns win in recent history. So buy this fridge, crack open a cold one, and remember that beautiful day that the Browns put a 1 in the W column.”

The fridges went on sale online last week, and they’re already sold out.

Victory Fridges, now in fun size.

Open yours today!https://t.co/oYuIEfH9eU pic.twitter.com/0mdzewN3oX — Bud Light (@budlight) September 29, 2018

There’s no word on when they’ll be back in stock.