Browns look ahead after Sunday’s loss: ‘Let’s take it out of the officials’ hands’

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns lost twice on Sunday in Oakland: They lost the game to the Raiders in overtime, 45-42; and they lost cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a wrist injury.

Mitchell underwent surgery Monday morning and will miss "some time," according to head coach Hue Jackson but likely will not miss the entire season.

The Browns certainly had their chances to win Sunday after scoring 42 points, the most since they scored 51 points against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 16, 2007, but a replay review overturned a first down call late in the fourth quarter that forced the Browns to punt the ball on fourth down. The Raiders turned that extra possession into eight points which then forced overtime. Hue Jackson said Monday he will be sending several plays into the league office to be reviewed and that fourth down spot will likely be one of them. FOX 8 reached out to the NFL seeking comment about Sunday's officiating and the league hasn't responded to our request.

"Not one call or two calls were the difference in the game," Jackson said on Monday. "We had our chances. What we understand is let’s take it out of the officials’ hands. Let’s play well enough and put ourselves in the best situation so that it is not even question about a call. Let’s do our part better."

The Browns were aggressive against the Raiders offensively. Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley decided to attempt three two-point conversions in Sunday's game.

The Browns were successful on two of the three conversions and it forced Oakland to convert their one and only two-point conversion late in the 4th quarter to tie the game and force overtime. Jackson said the two-point conversion attempts were part of a new philosophy.

"I told our team last week that I do not want to play with my hands behind my back anymore," Jackson said. "I told them that, from now on, we are going to be as aggressive as we can be. We practiced a lot of different things and those situations, a lot. Why not go after people? I heard the room go, ‘Yeah, Coach. Let’s do it.’ That is what this is all about. I want to change the mentality here. We are trying to defeat people, not just beat you."

The Browns will face the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland will be looking for its first win on a Sunday since Dec. 13, 2015.

