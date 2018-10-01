× Browns CB Terrance Mitchell undergoes surgery on broken wrist

BEREA, Ohio– Terrance Mitchell will miss some significant time this season, Browns head coach Hue Jackson said on Monday.

The cornerback’s wrist was injured in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Oakland Raiders. E.J Gaines came into the game in his place and got an interception.

Mitchell had surgery Monday morning to repair his broken right wrist. Jackson said he didn’t believe it would be a season-ending injury.

“That is a tough loss because I truly believe that he was playing well. I think he was one of the guys who created turnovers in our secondary. Once he went out, we kind of had to mix and match a little bit, per se,” Jackson said.

This season, Mitchell’s logged 19 tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception.

Mitchell was drafted by the Cowboys in 2014. He spent time with the Bears, Texans and Chiefs before signing a three-year deal with Cleveland.

