Browns CB Terrance Mitchell could be out for the season with broken forearm

BEREA, Ohio–Terrance Mitchell may miss the rest of the season with a broken forearm, the Browns said on Monday.

The cornerback’s right arm was visibly injured in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Oakland Raiders. E.J Gaines came into the game in his place and got an interception.

This season, Mitchell’s logged 19 tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception.

Mitchell was drafted by the Cowboys in 2014. He spent time with the Bears, Texans and Chiefs before signing a three-year deal with Cleveland.

