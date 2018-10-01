Body cam video shows Cleveland Heights officers arriving to shooting scene that turned deadly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio– A 36-year-old Cleveland Heights man died shortly after being shot Sunday evening.

Police say Khalil Woods was shot and found inside a home in the 1600 block of Coventry around 8:45 Sept. 30.

“When officers got there they gave him first aid until the rescue squad arrived,” said Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg, who also responded to the scene.

Woods, who was shot in the shoulder area, died at the hospital.

No other injuries were reported. Police do not have a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.