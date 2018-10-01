Akron police search for suspect after man injured in drive-by shooting

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is searching for a man it says shot another man in a drive-by shooting.

Colin Kirkland, 42, of Akron, is wanted for three counts of felonious assault and two counts of discharging a firearm into a habitation.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. Friday on Zahn Drive near Thurmont Road in Akron.

Police said the victim was outside an apartment with a woman and her 13-year-old daughter when Kirkland drove by and fired several shots. The 51-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound in his foot. The woman and the teen were not injured.

According to Akron police, stray bullets hit two apartments.

Kirkland is 5 foot 8 and weighs 260 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED, or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Calls can remain anonymous.