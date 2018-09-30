Strongsville Police: ‘No reports of kidnappings, attempted kidnappings’

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Strongsville Police Department is making citizens aware of false rumors circulating social media.

According to a Facebook post from the SPD, social media has been circulating rumors that females are being abducted from the Strongsville Mall for the purpose human trafficking.

Police said that they have not had any reports of kidnappings or attempted kidnappings.

However, they do remind citizens to always be aware of your surroundings wherever you go and reiterate to report any suspicious activity to authorities.

They also add in their post, that if “anybody spreading these rumors has any information they would like to share, please call us or come to the police department to share what you know.”