× Streetsboro police looking to locate man accused of stealing donation jar meant for sick children

STREETSBORO, Ohio — Streetsboro police are looking for a man accused of stealing a donation jar.

According to a post on the Streetsboro Police Department Facebook page, on September 18, a man and woman came into the Circle K.

Police say the man helped himself to the donation jar for the Children’s Miracle Network — a non-profit that raises funds for children’s hospitals.

It’s not known how much money was taken.

Streetsboro police are hoping someone recognizes him.

If you know who he is, you’re asked to either reach out to police on Facebook, call dispatch at 330-626-4976, or email info@streetsboropolice.com.