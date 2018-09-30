× Richmond Heights police: Fight between boyfriend, ex-boyfriend leads to shooting death

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police released more details Sunday afternoon surrounding the shooting death of a man in Richmond Heights.

Police said around 3:50 Sunday morning, two men were visiting a mutual friend at Dorchester Village Apartments on Ruth Ellen Drive when they got into an argument.

Richmond Heights Police Chief Gene Rowe told FOX 8 the physical altercation was between a current boyfriend and the ex-boyfriend of a resident at the location.

At some point during the fight, the victim got into a vehicle; that’s when, police said, the suspect shot him.

The victim drove a short distance and crashed into other vehicles in the parking lot. Police said the 30-year-old man died at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody; charges are pending.