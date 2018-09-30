× Over 5,000 people participate in annual Autism Speaks walk

CLEVELAND — Thousands of local families pounded the pavement for the annual “Autism Speaks” walk Sunday morning.

Autism affects about one in every 59 children in the United States and the spectrum disorder can lead to challenges with communication, social and behavioral adaptations.

So Sunday morning more than 5,000 people gathered outside the Great Lakes Science Center to raise both funding and awareness for Autism and its impact on so many local families.

The walk began at 8 a.m. and went until noon.

Organizers said the event also featured song and dance performances from people on the spectrum.

And, FOX 8’s own Autumn Ziemba was one of the emcees for the event.

