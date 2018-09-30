Northeast Ohio women share moving messages in beautiful ‘rainbow baby’ photo shoot

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — A moving photo shoot features six Northeast Ohio mothers who all share something very personal.

Nicole DeHoff, who photographed the women, tells FOX 8 all of the women have experienced a loss, whether it was a miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss.

“The purpose of the shoot was to raise awareness about miscarriage, still birth and infant loss. One in 4 women have experienced a loss, and we want them to know they’re not alone, and they should not be afraid to share their story. Sharing their story can help bring comfort to those grieving, and struggling — knowing they have that support out there when going through a difficult time,” DeHoff said.

Each of the women in the “rainbow baby” photo shoot shares their very personal story in a video DeHoff put together and posted to Facebook.

A rainbow baby is a baby born after a miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death. The term is used because a rainbow usually follows a storm.

DeHoff used the following quote in her Facebook post.

“It is understood that the beauty of a rainbow does not negate the ravages of any storm. When a rainbow appears, it does not mean that the storm never happened, or that we are not still dealing with its aftermath. It means something beautiful and full of light has appeared in the midst of darkness and clouds. Storm clouds may still hover, but the rainbow provides a counterbalance of color, energy, and hope.”

One of the women in the photo shoot, Samantha Gadd of North Canton, told FOX 8, “Loss is such a hard thing and I feel like people are sheltered from it and the ones suffering from loss exclude themselves because they feel like others don’t understand and that they are alone. I just want moms and even dads to know they aren’t alone.”

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month.