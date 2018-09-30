Former Cleveland Police Chief Ed Kovacic dies at 88-years-old

CLEVELAND — Local law enforcement agencies are mourning the loss of former Cleveland Police Chief Edward Kovacic who passed away Sunday.

Kovacic first joined the force in 1959 and spent nearly 40 years with the Division of Police.

Kovacic’s nephew shared this photo from the day Ed was sworn in with FOX 8. Ed stands alongside his father, former Cleveland Councilman John Kovacic.

He was promoted several times until he was named Chief of Police in 1990. He held this position until he retired in 1996.

Ed Kovacic was 88-years-old.